Bollywood Flash Mob at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s engagement was the blockbuster moment; check it out

The grand engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta was nothing less than a fairy-tale. With a star-studded guest list, the attendees made sure to give the couple a night to remember. From Ranbir Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan, celebs and family members flocked on stage into a flash mob and took everyone off-guard.

The stage was an epic amalgamation of the night as the participants performed on ‘Gal Mitthi Mitthi’ song from the movie ‘Aisha’.

The Ambani galore saw guests including Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai in attendance. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar to name a few were at their 27-storey residence Antilia in Mumbai.

Shloka, Nita and Isha opted for an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble adding glitz and glamour to the lavish affair.

Nita also performed on popular Bollywood song “Shubhaarambh” from the film “Kai Po Che”.