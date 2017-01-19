Bollywood congratulate Priyanka Chopra on her win

Wishes and congratulatory messages started pouring as soon as the news of her winning the award broke out.

Uday Chopra, who’s her co-actor in ‘Pyar Impossible’, tweeted, “Unstoppable! @priyankachopra congrats on the People’s Choice Award win.”

While Nimrat Kaur said, “BRILLIANT and so incredibly well deserved! So so proud of this tigress!!A first of many more to go.”

Farah Ali Khan tweeted, Congratulations sweetheart on your win. Told you you would win. Well deserved & well done. Love u @priyankachopra.”

Anushka Sharma tweeted, “Hey @priyankachopra congratulations on the win!! So proud of you! Keep rocking yaow!!”

PC in turn thanked her fans and friends via a social message: I am so fortunate! Thank U to everyone who voted for me at the #PCAs! My #PCManiacs-I am nothing without you!Big love.