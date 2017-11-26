Bollywood Classics Revisited! 10 things to know about Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies gets into trouble many times. Before Padmavati, Bajirao Mastani was on the target of some elements. But it cleared the stir and made it to theatres and went to be a blockbuster movie of 2015. But Padmavati seems to be in bigger controversy than Sanjay’s previous movies. Talking about Bajirao Mastani, even it was dragged into the controversy. A petition was filed stating that the song Pinga is offensive to Marathi culture.

A descendant of Queen Kashibai Peshwe, who wished not to be named, claimed that Kashibai suffered from an arthritis-like ailment at a very young age and was bed-ridden for most of her life. She also suffered from asthma, and hence it was highly impossible that she danced with Mastani, according to Indian Express. Even that time, it was said that Sanjay has distorted the history and his effigy was burnt. But it all came to rest. So, in this FPJ special feature, here are the some unknown facts about Bajirao Mastani.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were not the original cast for Bajirao Mastani. Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to cast Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in the respective roles. But after their much-talked about break-up, it wasn’t meant to happen.

Sanjay Leela Bansali even contemplated roping in Rani Mukherji and Kareena Kapoor to play the roles of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, but that was not meant to be.

It took a decade to finalise the cast; Bhansali went through all the actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan but finally he settled with Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh completely transferred himself and shaved his head and went complete bald. He also gained a lot of weight for the film to play the character of Pehswa Bajirao.

Priyanka Chopra went under 15 days of crash training course to learn the dialect of Marathi spoken during the time of the ascension of the Peshwas.

Before Tanvi Azmi, Bhansali had Shabana Azmi, Dimple Kapadia, and Supriya Pathak in mind for Bajirao’s mother but later Tanvi was finalised.

The movie gave a comeback chance to some good actors like Mahesh Manjrekar and Milind Soman. Both the actors are underrated but are very talented.

After sporting a nearly larger than life lehenga in Ram Leela, which actually weighed a stunning 30 kg, Deepika then did fight scenes in an armoured suit that weighed 20 kg. Talk about inspiring fitness levels!