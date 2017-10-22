Bollywood classics revisited: 10 interesting facts about Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Kundan Shah’s masterpiece

Most classical Bollywood movies have some interesting stories and facts. Many times audiences don’t know these trivia about their favorite movie. So we have collected some unique facts about one of the cult movies in Bollywood Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron. Respected filmmaker Kundan Shah passed away on October 7 due to a heart attack. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron was arguably his best work and one of the greatest films of Indian Cinema. So in this FPJ special feature, we decided to revisit this classic and come up with 10 lesser known facts about the film. If you are a Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron fan, don’t miss this one!

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron was made on a budget of Rs 7.5 lakh way back in 1983.

Satish Kaushik, who was part of the cast, co-wrote the dialogues of the film with Ranjit Kapoor.

Satish Kaushik was paid Rs 5,000 over all Rs 3,000 for writing dialogues and Rs 2,000 for acting.

Naseeruddin Shah lost his camera that he had brought along during the shooting at a railway station. Shah forgot the camera on one of the benches, and never found it

It took 10 days to write the whole Mahabharat scene of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron.

For the first time an NDFC film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron was bought by regular distributor-Ramu Sippy.

It was quite an astonishment when Kundan Shah’s ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ initially couldn’t garner much interest. However, with time as the audiences expanded their horizon, the movie went on to become a cult classic with some amazing comedy that was way ahead of its time.

Aparna Sen was originally supposed to be in the cast but the Bengali siren actually fell asleep midway through the script hearing while Kundan himself was narrating. Turns out that Kundan wasn’t terribly hurt though because the script got terrible responses right through. He claims it was impossible to envision it as a film from paper and no one thought it would be even half as good as it turned out to be, including the producers.

Actors had to pay from their pocket to watch the premiere of their own film.

In the film, Anupam Kher was to be cast as an eccentric gangster, who would kill people while dancing. His part was however edited out from the film.