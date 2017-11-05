Bollywood classics revisited! 7 interesting facts about Ek Tha Tiger

Ek Tha Tiger was a mega hit on the Box-office and now the makers are coming with the second installment of ‘Ek tha Tiger’ which is ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie. The first installment of Ek Tha Tiger was directed by Kabir Khan and now the director of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is Ali Abbas Zafar who has directed Salman Khan’s biggest hit ‘Sultan’. The trailer of the movie will be launched on 7th of November so before the trailer is out here are some lesser known facts about ‘Ek Tha Tiger’.

Ek Tah Tiger was Salman Khan’s first movie under Yash Raj banner.

For the action scenes in the movie Hollywood action director Conrad Palmisano was roped in to train Katrina and Salman for the daredevil stunt.

While doing the action scenes Salman Khan was suffering from nerve disorder problem and he was in real pain. Hence, Kabir Khan and team were fortunate enough to get some genuine expressions that shows the actor in deep pain.

Ek tha TIger is the first film which is shoot in Cuba.

Yash Raj wanted to take Shah Rukh Khan but unfortunately this couldn’t happened and Shah Rukh turned down the offer due to his dates issue.

At the time of shooting in Turkey Salman and crew used to hangout to Cafe Del Mar and it became the favorite hangout spot for the actor and crew. After the shoot got over the cafe gained popularity and it was even called Salman Khan’s Cafe.

An important action sequence was shot in the film at Zakho, North Iraq but due to gun fire snipers at that location picked up the sound and four helicopters were send to the spot and alert was declared. There was a lot of confusion and the entire unit was lying on the ground later the local authorities were called to inform NATO know that it was just a film shoot. Soon after the shoot resumed and it was work as usual.According to Yah Raj films