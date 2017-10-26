Bollywood choreographer Sandip Soparkar holds workshop for UN

Mumbai: As a choreographer, Sandip Soparkar has travelled the world, but his core has remained steadfastly Indian. The fusion of Western movements and Indian sensibility, and the ability to tell a story well is what draws people to his creations, both on stage and film. After setting the stage afire in India and elsewhere, choreographer Sandip Soparrkar recently conducted a workshop and a talk at the at the United Nations Headquarters for the UN staff members.

United Nations staff recreation council (UNSRC) and Society for Promotion of Indian Culture & Experience (SPICE) had organised a Salsa Garba dance program with an aim to promote the heritage of Indian Culture and art and to bring together individuals from different cultures to explore the diverse aspect of Indian Culture with the modern twist.

Speaking on the occasion Promela Suri president SPICE said, “Sandip’s humility and pleasant personality made everyone fall in love with him. Our staff had a great fun filled time with two workshop sessions which he conducted. We would love to have him back again at the Headquarters soon not just that Sandip’s talk proved that he has a heart of gold as well. We have received tremendous appreciative feedback from all our staff. We at United Nations wish him best always.’

Soparrkar conducted a workshop on Salsa and Merengue and mixed it with the traditional Dandiya and Garba and also spoke about his initiative ‘Dance for a Cause’ which recently won the National Excellence Award 2017 By the Government of India. He spoke how he uses dance not just as a medium to entertain but even as a way to educate and bring awareness to the society.

Sandip Soparrkar said, “It was an honour and a privilege to be called to the United Nations headquarters in New York City to talk about my initiative dance for a cause and to make all the employees move to the universal language of dance. I feels humbled to be the chosen one.” With Sandip waltzing into the United Nations Headquarters it proves that he truly is the Indian Ambassador of dance and all his efforts have indeed taken Indian dancing scene to a global level.