B-town appreciates thriller flick 'Ittefaq'

B-town appreciates thriller flick 'Ittefaq'

— By Asia News International | Nov 04, 2017 11:07 am
New Delhi: Popular Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh and Ayushmann Khurrana have showered praises on the Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha starrer ‘Ittefaaq,’ saying it to be a well made thriller.

The movie, which is inspired from the 1969 film by the same name, directed by Yash Chopra, tells the story of Vikram (Sidharth Malhotra), an acclaimed British writer and NRI, who on the night after the launch of his second book in Mumbai, returns to the hotel only to find his wife, Catherine, dead.

Here’s what Bollywood tweeted:


Actress ‘Raabta’ star Kriti took to her wtitter handle and wrote, “#Ittefaq is a well made thriller tht keeps u guessing..with a pacy climax! Go watch it guys! ???????? @abhayrchopra @S1dharthM @sonakshisinha ??”

Riteish, the ‘Great Grand Masti’ star, tweeted, “Hearing terrific reviews- #Ittefaaq congratulations & best wishes @S1dharthM @sonakshisinha #Akshaye #Abhay- @karanjohar more power to you.”

Ayushman also appreciated the film and said, “Watched #Ittefaq & I couldn’t guess the muderer till the end. Great stuff @S1dharthM @sonakshisinha Akshaye khanna. Proud of Abhay & juno????”

Actor Arjun Kapoor appreciated the thriller genre and wrote, “Credit to @karanjohar @iamsrk & @junochopra for making sure this genre came back to life…#ittefaq is a nuanced film a rarity these days..”

Movie’s co-producer Karan Johar thanked everyone for appreciating the film and tweeted, “Thanks for all the feedback and appreciation and to everyone for NOT revealing any spoilers! The team is grateful! #IttefaqInCinemas”

Actor Jackky Bhagnani was amazed till the end and wrote, “Saw #Ittefaq and such a gripping film @sonakshisinha and @S1dharthM are amazing tighten one can’t tell till the end who is the murderer”

The movie, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, was directed by Abhay Chopra.

