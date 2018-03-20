Bollywood Box Office Collection: ‘Raid’ earns Rs.11.4 crore and ‘SKTKS’ crosses 100 crore mark

Ajay Devgn starring Raid has earned Rs.11.4 crore at the box office. The film was said to be suited only to the Indian market has also done fairly well in the market overseas. The film got limited screen space. Taking the fact into consideration it can be said that the film has done well. As quoted by Bollywood life the film analyst Taran Adarsh said that “#Raid may not be an Overseas-friendly genre/film, yet has done WONDERFUL biz in its opening weekend. Collects $ 1.8 million [Rs 11.74 cr] till Sun [18 March 2018].”

The film is about an honest income tax officer and a corrupt but influential minister. The officer is played by Ajay Devgn who is the hero of the film whereas Saurabh Shukla is playing the villain’s role.

Another film that has been doing great at the box office is ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ starring Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Nijar, and Nushrat Bharucha. The movie has crossed Rs.100.10 crore. The success of the film makes it the first film in 2018 to cross the number.

“Truly UNSTOPPABLE… cr and counting… #SonuKeTituKiSweety marches into ₹ 100 cr Club… SECOND FILM to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat… [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr, Sun 2.32 cr, Mon 76 lakhs. Total: ₹ 100.10 cr. India biz… #SKTKS,” business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.