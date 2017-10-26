Bollywood attends Ram Mukherji’s prayer meet

Mumbai: The entire Bollywood, including the Bachchan and Kapoor clans, was spotted at the prayer meet for Ram Mukerji, father of actress Rani Mukerji, on Wednesday. Ram Mukerji passed away recently due to blood pressure complications. He was 84. He is survived by wife Krishna Mukherjee, daughter Rani and son Raja.

The prayer meeting was organised at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, where Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan arrived to pay their respects.

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Shivdasani, Boney Kapoor, Sridevi Kapoor and Kunal Kapoor were also spotted at the prayer meet.

Watch Ram Mukerji’s prayer meet:

Ram Mukerji was one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios in Mumbai. His most famous works are “Hum Hindustani” and “Leader”. He had launched Rani in the Bengali film “Biyer Phool” (1996).

Bollywood celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Anu Mallik, Asha Parekh, Bhagyashree, Manish Paul, Sameer Soni, Tahir Raj Basin, Neelam, Riteish Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar, Chunkey Pandey, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Nitin Mukesh, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Padmini Kolhapuri, Samitha Shetty, Farah khan, Sikandar Kher, Abbas Mastan, Punit Malhotra and Meet brothers were also spotted at the prayer meet.

The veteran filmmaker had directed several movies such as “Raktanadir Dhara”, “Tomar Rakte Amar Sohag”, “Raktalekha” and “Ek Bar Mooskura Do” to name a few.

Rani is married to noted filmmaker Aditya Chopra since 2014. They have a daughter Adira, who will turn two this December. Last seen in “Mardaani”, Rani is gearing up for “Hichki”.