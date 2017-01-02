Bollywood actresses we can’t wait to see this year

Rohit Pramar hopes these B-Town beauties have a rocking 2017

While some manage to achieve lots of success while others just end up being one-time wonders. Many Bollywood actresses are slowly getting out of their comfort zone and doing experimental roles. 2016 was a good year for them as we saw several actresses try different roles in different films. But 2017 promises to be even better. Let’s check out what these Bollywood actresses have in their kitty for us in 2017.

Anushka Sharma: After Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, Anushka again returns with two films in 2017. While one is her home production Phillauri, the other is Imtiaz Ali’s Rahnuma. Considering her past performances, we can count on her to work her magic on screen again.

Bhumi Pednekar: Bhumi, who forayed into Bollywood with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, will be seen next in a movie to be produced by Anand L. Rai. The film will also feature Ayushmann Khurrana, who was her co-star in her debut movie. She will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Toilet-Ek Prem Katha. We’ve our eyes on her!

Deepika Padukone:

2017 is a crucial year for Deepika as she makes her debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage. The actress has an interesting lineup in Bollywood as well. While she has a cameo in Dinesh Vijan’s Raabta, she plays the lead role of Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. But that’s not it. She will be also seen in Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s next production.

Priyanka Chopra:

Even though Priyanka had only one release in 2016, she was always in news thanks to her show Quantico and numerous magazine covers. And 2017 might prove to be yet another 2016 for Priyanka as she only has one release and it happens to be Baywatch. While her fans are excited for Hollywood debut, Priyanka has promised to sign Bollywood films and we will let know you when that happens.

Kangana Ranaut:

Even though she had no releases, Kangana managed to stay in news throughout the year, thanks to Hrithik Roshan and her revelations. But in 2017, she will be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Rangoon and Hansal Mehta’s Simran where we will see her giving yet another powerful performance.

Katrina Kaif:

2016 was disappointing for her fans as Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho failed to impress the audiences. But Katrina will be seen in two films in 2017 opposite her exes. Ahem. While she is romancing Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos, she will be opposite Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai. If not Katrina’s performance, their chemistry will be something to watch out for.

Richa Chadha:

After playing short yet powerful roles in Chalk N Duster and Sarbjit, Richa will be seen as Paro in Sudhir Mishra’s Aur Devdas. She will also star in Cabaret and director Pooja Bhatt says she is a revelation in the film. Buzz is that her delayed film Jiah Aur Jiah will also release this year. We definitely excited for her.

Radhika Apte:

Radhika, who made headlines for her performance in Parched, returns with several films this year. She will be seen in Hindi films Bombairiya, Kabali, and Bhavesh Joshi. She will also star in English language films The Ashram and The Field.

Shraddha Kapoor:

After a mediocre year at the box-office, Shraddha has three releases this year and all of them are interesting. She will be seen in Shaad Al’s Ok Jaanu, Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend, and Apoorva Lakhia’s Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai in which plays Dawood Ibrahim’s sister.

Taapsee Pannu:

She had only one release in 2016. But 2017 looks busy for her as Taapsee has a variety of films lined up for her. She will be seen in five films this year. She will star in Runningshaadi.com, The Ghazi Attack, Tadka, Naam Shabana, and Judwaa 2.