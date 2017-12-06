Bollywood actresses and their sizzling workout pictures that will make you sweat

Bollywood actresses are hardcore fitness freak and they go under extreme diet and physical training to achieve their ideal figure. Not only Bollywood, even the actresses in Hollywood are very concise about the figure. This is all just for a film, a well-toned body looks more appealing on the screen and it is the demand of movies.

Shilpa Shetty and Bispasha Basu are so much into fitness that they have released their workout session videos for fans. Not only these actresses in Bollywood into fitness, almost every heroine shares workout videos and pictures on social media, and fans go gaga over them.

So, in this special FPJ feature, we present to you hot workout of Bollywood actresses which will make you sweat in this winter.

‘Yogini’ with @lanaroxy ⭐️ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Nov 19, 2017 at 3:56am PST

Late night training session . .. loveuyas @yasminkarachiwala . If I’m in gym she’s in gym . #okgoodnight A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

Your turn now!Upload a video of you moving to #dadading & join the movement! #health #fitness #exercise #nike #justdoit A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Aug 8, 2016 at 10:58pm PDT

Today on #WorldHealthDay let’s pledge to make each moment count and make sure we get strong #ChallengeYourself @bodyholics @asics A post shared by Zareen Khan ✨ (@zareenkhan) on Apr 7, 2016 at 8:06am PDT

#twistythursday with @namratapurohit making me do crazy twisty stuff… @reebokwomen_india #ilovepilates #fashionallyfit A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Nov 29, 2017 at 10:51pm PST

When you can’t get to the gym but got to stay fit Thanks for the inspiration @SkechersPerformanceindia #GOrun5 #LightningNowWithLaces A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

So hard but @jeetihairtstylist and I did it! Thanks @jillianmichaels A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:25am PDT