Bollywood actresses and their sizzling workout pictures that will make you sweat
Bollywood actresses are hardcore fitness freak and they go under extreme diet and physical training to achieve their ideal figure. Not only Bollywood, even the actresses in Hollywood are very concise about the figure. This is all just for a film, a well-toned body looks more appealing on the screen and it is the demand of movies.
Shilpa Shetty and Bispasha Basu are so much into fitness that they have released their workout session videos for fans. Not only these actresses in Bollywood into fitness, almost every heroine shares workout videos and pictures on social media, and fans go gaga over them.
So, in this special FPJ feature, we present to you hot workout of Bollywood actresses which will make you sweat in this winter.
This video means a lot to me,you will know why.. because there can be No Courage if one is not scared.. Courage is attempting what you are scared of .. Doing yoga for 15 years now and I have no shame in admitting that I was "scared" to attempt the Sirsaasana.. Having suffered with Cervical spondolisis (still have goose bumps remembering the time I was bedridden for a month) with a C4 C5 disc injury in my neck and recurrent issues having to use a neck brace after (which is why I took up Yoga) It's taken me 15 years to triumph over my demons..was always very tempted to attempt but I didn't want to risk my neck as I'm inundated with responsibilities as a mom and a professional.. then I used my "age" as an alibi. So told my Yoga teacher and he said.. "If not now then when??!!The greatest pleasure is when you are able to do what you cannot do"..Started slowly with the wall a month ago and now without any support..only going to show that there is something inside us that is greater than any obstacle.. you just have to have Faith.. and BELIEVE. Will power , determination, positivity and practice will make anything you want to achieve possible..Today I can proudly say ,Yes I have Courage and that's a great weapon to have . Thank you Guruji @sairajyoga for pushing me