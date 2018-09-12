Bollywood actress Vidya Balan’s father hospitalised after suffering a heart attack

Vidya Balan’s father has suffered a minor heart attack and has been hospitalised. The Kahaani actress confirmed this news and said that her father has been hospitalized but refused to divulge any more information. According to the latest reports, Vidya’s father is recuperating and is out of danger now. He is stable and is already on the path of recovery since nature of the stroke was minor. He is still under observation. Let’s hope he gets well soon. Though Vidya likes to keep her personal life guarded, it is pretty clear that she is close to her father and has often been snapped with him by her side. This sure is a trying time for the family.

Last year, Begum Jaan actress Vidya and her father PR Balan made a video as a tribute on the occasion of Father’s Day. Vidya Balan and her dad shared a very emotional story about their lives which clearly indicates their closeness. Vidya has also revealed that her dad never once asked her not to follow her dreams! It was her dad who encouraged her to take up unconventional roles like The Dirty Picture.

Vidya Balan was last seen in Tumhari Sulu. Her role was greatly appreciated by masses and critics both. She played a housewife with a passion for RJ-ing. This unconventional, slice of life film earned her a lot of praise.