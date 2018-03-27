Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally speaks about #Metoo movement

The actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally spoken on the ongoing issue of sexual harassment which started the #Metoo movement on social media. Many Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities have spoken on it and expressed their grief. And now the actress has broken her silence and told The Telegraph, “A movement such as the #MeToo movement … has brought out a lot of conversation and sharing. The good thing is that people are talking. I don’t think this (subject) needs to restrict itself to one part of the world. That is definitely positive, which has come about with this entire subject.”

Aishwarya further added, “If a woman feels compromised and she feels the need to share an experience that has completely challenged her sense of being, it is amazing that she comes out, speaks forth about it, and takes the people to task. This idea does not limit itself to show business or the film industry. It is people discussing it from all walks of life.”

Earlier when the issue of sexual harassment was at its peak Aishwarya’s former Hollywood manager had told that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had tried to make advances at the globally-known Bollywood actress.

Harvey Weinstein was in news after many Hollywood actresses spoke against him, how he asked for sexual compromises for the role in the movie. In a comment posted in response to a news story by variety.com, Simone Sheffield wrote: “I use(d) to manage Indian actress Aishwarya Rai. While dealing with Harvey, I found it comical how hard he tried to get Aishwarya alone. But he was a pig… Looked and acted like a ‘big bully pig’. He asked me to leave the meeting numerous times and I politely declined.”