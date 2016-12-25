Bollywood actors who left us asking for more with their short roles

How often does it happen that actors make cameos or have shorter roles in films but leave an impact on the audience? Here’s a list of a few actors who, with their short performances left us asking for more.

Though the year 2016 is about to end soon, the year has been significant with respect to the quality of cinema we’ve witness. From films like AIRLIFT, NEERJA, PARCHED and many others have raised the bar for cinema in India. Brilliant content, story line and amazing onscreen performances have been the highlight of the year. Brightening the performance part of films are a few actors who we definitely want to see more often.

Vicky Kaushal

We saw this handsome hunk in Masaan as a boy next door and then as the crazy cop in Raman Raghav 2.0. Soon we’ll see him in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic playing his best friend.

Sumeet Vyas

Sumeet has taken the web world by storm with his impeccable performances in Permanent Roommate and Trippling. His short role in English Vinglish was enough to showcase this talented lad’s potential. We recently saw him in Parched, giving a fabulous performance. Soon we’ll be seeing him with Kalki Koechlin in Ribbon.

Sayani Gupta

We saw her first in Margarita With a Straw alongside Kalki Koechlin, and later in FAN with Shahrukh Khan. Again in Baar Baar Dekho she has a significant role with the leads Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. Her upcoming projects are The Ring with SRK and Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

Jim Sarbh

He won a lot of hearts after his negative performance in Neerja. He was amazing throughout the movie and he is also nominated for his performance in an upcoming award show. Jim is also a part of Konkana Sen’s Death In The Gunj.

Taheer Raj Bhasin

He was first noticed in Mardani with Rani Mukherjee and all the ladies went head over heels for him after watching him on screen. After which he was seen in Force 2 with John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha. We really hope he comes on screen more often and make us happy.