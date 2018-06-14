Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt feels inspired by acid attack survivors

Lucknow: Actor Sanjay Dutt says acid attack survivors are real-life heroes and an inspiration to all. Sanjay on Wednesday visited Sheroes Hangout cafe here after receiving an invite from the team through Twitter. Overwhelmed by the invitation, he made sure to spend some quality time with acid attack survivors who run the cafÃ©.

“They are real-life heroes and these strong women are an inspiration to all of us. They have shown unwavering strength to fight and survive in the most difficult situations,” Sanjay said in a statement to IANS.

“It is truly an honour to be receiving the love and support of such beautiful souls,” he added. Sanjay is shooting for the Hindi remake of the Telugu cult classic “Prasthaanam” here. To be produced by Sanjay Dutt Productions, the film is being remade in Hindi by filmmaker Deva Katta, who also helmed the original. The shooting began on June 1 on Sanjay’s mother and late actress Nargis’ birth anniversary.

The film also stars Satyajeet Dubey, Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala and Amyra Dastur.