Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui hires private detective to spy on wife; summoned by police

A buzz is that police has summoned Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for allegedly spying on his wife, according to India TV. The name of the actor came in light when Thane police arrested 11 accused mostly detectives for illegally sourcing call data records (CDR). According to India TV reports Nawazuddin Siddiqui hired a private detective to spy on his wife and took out her call records.

A police officer spoke to channel and revealed that they have found names of many Bollywood celebrities and businessman names in the CDR case but they can’t reveal the names until the entire probe is completed. Police is going to take Nawazuddin statement in the case. This is not the first time Nawaz has attracted the controversy, during the time of his biography he revealed some information about his affairs with actresses for which he was slammed on social media.

Talking about his work the actor is well established in Bollywood and did movies with all three Khans. In one of his movie in 2017 revenge drama Mom, the actor played a role of a spy the movie also starred Sridevi in lead role.