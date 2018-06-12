Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli nabbed from Lonavala farmhouse for allegedly assaulting his live-in partner Neeru Randhawa

Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant has been arrested by Mumbai police today in assault case filed by his live-in girlfriend Neeru Randhawa. Armaan was missing after Neeru Randhawa filed a case against him. He physically assaulted Neeru which led to serious injuries on her head. According to Spotboye reports the actor was nabbed from a farmhouse in Lonavala and it is said that he was hiding at his friend Baba’s Lonavla farmhouse.

Earlier when Armaan assaulted Neeru, his father was questioned but he said he don’t know where his son is. When the Spotboye contacted Neeru, she shared that she isn’t aware that Armaan has been apprehended.

About a week ago Armaan was booked for physically assaulted his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa, who is fashion stylist, after an argument broke out between them over some monetary issue. In her complaint, Neeru has alleged that Armaan grabbed her hair and banged her head against the floor. She also received head injuries for which she had gone to the hospital.

Police have registered a case under sections 323, 326, 504 and 506 against the actor.