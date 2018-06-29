Bollywood 2018: Halfway down the year, these 10 movies had a huge impact

Half of 2018 has passed and if we look back, we had a pretty decent year in terms of Bollywood movies. Many much awaited movies were released in the first half of the year and it’s time to review the year so far. It’s the end of June and fans were waiting for the much-awaited Sanjay Dutt biopic which released this week. The movie created a lot of buzz before its release due to the actor-director duo and due to the fact that people will get to know about Sanjay Dutt’s life, covering everything from his childhood to the time he spent in jail and beyond. The combination of Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor worked like a dream. At the box office, despite not being a ‘typical Rajkumar Hirani family entertainer’, ‘Sanju’ will score tremendously and emerge as a Monstrous Hit! Don’t miss it!

Here are 10 movies of 2018 that made their mark in the industry:

Padmaavat: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Padmaavat’ may have had a number of roadblocks leading up to its highly anticipated release, but there was no stopping it as it charged on at the box office. It earned an estimated Rs 284 crore net at the domestic box office. Deepika Padukone , Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh brought grandeur and irresistible sensual appeal to the film. Audience was impressed by its dazzling visuals and Bhansali’s composed and executed musical numbers.

Padman: PadMan was based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine and raised awareness about sanitary health among rural India. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, made approx. Rs. 78 crore. It was directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna. Audience lauded Akshay’s performance and appreciated the makers’ bold take on a rather hush-hush subject.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Directed by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnaam fame, the film earned Rs 107.81 crore and made its mark in the list of highest grossing films of the year. Starring Sunny Singh, Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety opened to mixed reviews and was mainly slammed for a sexist approach. The film’s collections, however, grew on word-of-mouth and it became the first sleeper hit of the year.

Raid: Raid is a film that caters to public sentiment against black money and corruption. Ajay Devgn starrer opened to mixed reviews while Ajay and Saraubh Shukla received wide acclaim for their performances. The film collected Rs 100.05 crore, ultimately became a box office hit.

Bhaagi 2: The Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani-starrer Baaghi 2,directed by Ahmed Khan, was a sequel to Tiger’s 2016 hit film Baaghi that starred Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was inspired by Tamil film Kshanam. It was a superhit on box-office by earning an estimate of Rs 159 crore. The power packed action was loved by the audience.

102 Not Out: Director Umesh Shukla’s ‘102 Not Out’ was a slice-of-life film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles. The veterans impressed everyone with their performances and the result was clearly visible at the box office. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 49.9 crore.

Raazi: Set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971, an Indian girl marries a Pakistani Army officer to spy for her country. Based on Harinder Sikka’s book Calling Sehmat, Raazi is an account of the life of Indian agents at that time. Unlike other ‘spy’ films, Razzi refrains from being loud or jingoistic. The Dharma Productions’ film collected Rs 120.90 crore and Alia Bhatt once again gave an outstanding performance as the lead.

Parmanu: The movie tells the story of how India decided to become a nuclear state and about the people who made it possible. This John Abraham starrer made a mark at the box-office and collected Rs 63.68 crore, becoming his highest solo grosser. Actress Diana Penty was seen alongside John in the lead role.

Veere Di Wedding: The movie was about free-wheeling womanhood, a story of four friends, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania. How they deal with love, marriage and heartbreak in their own unique ways. It was a box-office hit, it earned around Rs 69 crore.

Race 3: Though Salman Khan starrer was not liked by the public but the movie collected Rs 169 Crore. Race 3 failed to impress the audience but before the release of movie it was declared as super hit, but the movie tanked and people didn’t find Salman Khan charming in the film which used to be in his other films. Now, Race 3 has joined the league of lowest rated films of the world rated by IMDB.

Though movies like Hichki, Beyond The Clouds, Omerta, Blackmail did not earn much but were highly liked by the audience. People have great expectations from movies like Kedarnath, Simmba, Dhadak, Gold and Zero which are yet to come.