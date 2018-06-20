Bold Radhika Apte impresses yet again with her performance in Lust stories

As always actress Radhika Apte has impressed the audience with her engaging performance in the recent release Lust Stories. The web release ‘Lust Stories’ is a collaboration of four filmmakers and presents four different stories starting with Radhika’s story.

The actress has emerged impressively amongst the various stories and characters garnering praises for her performance. Earlier with the trailer, Radhika Apte outshined amongst the ensemble cast with her impressive act. Radhika’s character is enamoured and encouraged by her more experienced husband, Radhika Apte as Kalindi tries, and fails at viewing her infidelity as just a fling.

The actress has been time and again been applauded by the critics and the audience for her fine performance. Radhika has tried her hand and explored different film genres, and added a feather to her cap each time. The actress has left for London to complete the dubbing of Michael Winterbottom’s upcoming feature The Wedding Guest

On the work front, Radhika Apte will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadhun directed by Sriram Raghavan, Bazaar with Saif Ali Khan, a Hollywood World War II spy drama, Michael Winterbottom’s upcoming feature The Wedding Guest opposite Dev Patel.