Bold Mallika Sherawat kicked out of apartment, claims no house in Paris; full details

Popular Indian bold actress Mallika Sherawat has recently been kicked out of her rented apartment in Paris. According to BBC report, Mallika and her French boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans are yet to pay 80,000 euros in rent for the apartment that the two live in, in the French capital. However, the Murder actress claiming that she doesn’t have any house in Paris.

Yes, recently, Mallika Sherawat took to Twitter to clear her side of the story, “Some in the media think I hv an apartment in Paris !! It’s absolutely Not True , if someone has donated one to me, pls send me the address 🙂 (sic)”

Some in the media think I hv an apartment in Paris !! It’s absolutely Not True , if someone has donated one to me, pls send me the address 🙂 https://t.co/ScDyL3Abt8

— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) December 14, 2017

Yesterday, BBC revealed their report which stated that Mallika and her beau Cyrille failed to pay the rent of the house which is shockingly of nearly 80,000 euros (around Rs 64 lakh). However, the duo’s lawyer said that Mallika and Cyrille were facing “temporary financial difficulties”. However, their landlord’s lawyer, Olivier Mayrand told Francetvinfo that the couple could easily afford to pay the rent.

After all, the apartment is reported to be of 350sq-m, one that sits in the 16th arrondissement of Paris, which is one of the most favoured places of residence for the city’s most affluent. Thus, let’s see what happens next.