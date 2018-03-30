Bold and Sexy! Roadies Rising winner Shweta Mehta is re-defining the bikini body; check out pics

Roadies Rising winner Shweta Mehta is currently making everyone crazy by posting her hot and sexy bikini pictures on Instagram. Her seducing yet bold pictures re-define a perfect bikini body. In fact, Shweta Mehta was earlier working as a software engineer in an IT firm, but to pursue a career in fitness sector, she left her job.

To get famous in media, Shweta tried her luck and auditioned for the 14th season of Roadies – Roadies Rising in which she got selected in Neha Dhupia’s gang. Interestingly, in the end, she won the title of Roadies Rising and became an ultimate roadie.

This success didn’t stop Shweta as she worked very hard on her physique and shaped herself as a muscular yet strong woman. By this, Shweta broke the stereotype and made herself comfortable to wear bikinis, despite having a muscular and toned body. After all, usually people think that to wear a bikini, a girl should have skinny yet hot and proper body. But, after looking at confident Shweta Mehta, we must say that she has redefined bikini body. Shweta has been doing many photo shoots in bikini, for which she’s been getting many praises for breaking the stereotype.

Check out some bold and sexy pictures of Shweta Mehta:

Hats off Shweta Mehta for your courage and enthusiasm towards your work.