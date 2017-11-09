Body Shaming: Sonam Kapoor trolled for looking ‘flat’ in bikini

Mumbai: Actor Sonam Kapoor has been trolled for chilling in a bikini near the pool. She was body-shamed after the video was shared by Swara Bhaskar on Instagram.

Sonam, Swara, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shilkha Talsania are in Thailand for the shooting of Veere Di Wedding. Swara and Sonam were relaxing after a tiring flight journey.

Swara Bhaskar shared a video along with the caption, “When u are dog tired after a looooooooog flight,,actually two..but still gotta chill out with your #Veere at @amanpuri #Phuket with @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @shikhatalsania #VeereJustWannaChill missing #kareenakapoorkhan #VeereInThailand also yeah..upside down video whatever!!!”

After posting the video, fans missed Kareena in a frame, but some haters started making negative comments on bikini clad Sonam. The haters trolled Sonam for body shaming, started calling her ‘flat’ and other names.

This is not the first time Sonam has been trolled for body shaming. During teenage she was trolled for the same reason. That time she slammed haters by saying, “I know now that there’s nothing wrong with stretch marks, cellulite, or scars. They’re markers of our growth. There’s beauty in their realness. Flawlessness is a dangerous, high-budget myth, and it’s time we shattered it. So, for every teen girl leaning into her bedroom mirror, wondering why she doesn’t look like a celebrity: Please know that nobody wakes up like this. Not me. Not any other actress. Not even Beyoncé. I swear,” she wrote on her blog.

Not only Sonam, but others actors including Deepika Padukone, Mahira Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and have also been at the receiving end of abusive comments.