BMC demolishes Arjun Kapoor’s illegal terrace gym

While the New Year has started on a good note for many, the same cannot be said about Arjun Kapoor apparently. Readers may recall that we had reported about Arjun Kapoor being slapped with a legal notice by BMC over illegal construction. The latest update on that front is that, yesterday, the BMC officials demolished the unauthorized structure that functioned at his terrace gym.

Additionally, the BMC will now be collecting the charges from Arjun Kapoor for sending its staff to his Juhu residence for 3 days in order to dismantle the whole structure. If the reports are to be believed, then, the charges could be to the tune of around Rs 10,000.

On January 1, the BMC staff visited Arjun Kapoor’s flat to warrant the removal of the unauthorized extensions. They were unable to do so because of shortage of manpower. That’s why they (BMC officials) came back yesterday and worked till late evening till the time the whole structure was demolished.