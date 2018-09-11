Blast from the past! Witness the star-studded night of Filmfare Awards 1973-74 with Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Kishore Kumar; watch video
Bollywood has always been known for its nostalgic moments in award functions. But have you ever seen a video of Filmfare Award ceremony where veteran stars like Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Sunil Dutt, Kishore Kumar and others enjoying the evening together under one roof? If no, then we have pulled out an old video of Filmfare Awards 1973-74 in which all big stars came together for the award night.
Watch the video here:
Well, in this video we can see popular stars of that era Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor with family, Manoj Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Nargis and very pretty Wahida Rahman, Nutan, Simi Garewal. Notably, big stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna were not present at the event. Further, we can see how the actors are making an entry in the hall by showing their guest pass which does not happen these days.
In this star-studded evening, a person who entertained everyone was legendary singer Kishore Kumar. He sang a song, ‘Mere Naseeb Mein’ on which stars like Sunil Dutt, Nargis can be seen enjoying his performance. Well, for those who don’t know, Filmfare awards is one of the oldest and prestigious awards in Indian film industry since 63 years. In the industry, every star has this dream to win a black lady at least once in their career.