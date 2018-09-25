Blast from the Past! Lady slaps ‘Manmarziyaan’ actor Abhishek Bachchan, asks him to stop acting; watch video

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s son and actor Abhishek Bachchan’s recently released film, ‘Manmarziyaan’ didn’t fare well at the box office. The actor has also been criticised for his acting in the film as well. This isn’t the first time that Junior B is getting cornered for his on-screen skills. Earlier, when his film ‘Sharaarat’ was released, a lady slapped the actor and asked him to stop acting. Shocking, isn’t it?

Yes, while recollecting the incident in a past interview, Abhishek had told UTV Stars, “One moment I’ll never forget. My film ‘Shararat’ was released and I went to Gaiety Galaxy to check the audience reactions. There was a lady who came out after watching the film in interval and she saw that I was standing near concession stand. She came and slapped me. After that, she said that ‘you’re embarrassing your family’s name, stop acting’”.

In a recent Jagran’s summit, Abhishek was again asked about the same incident by Mayank Shekhar then he said, “Yes, it is true… Disgruntled customer I guess (laughs). It was a tough time.”

Abhishek has always been compared to his father Big B’s acting skills. Despite all the drama, the 42-year-old actor has also given solid performances in the films like ‘Yuva’, ‘Guru’ and others. Meanwhile, his recently released ‘Manmarziyaan’ which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal is still battling to make good numbers at the box office.