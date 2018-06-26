Blame myself for my disappearance: Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol who made a comeback in Bollywood after four long years with “Race 3”, blames himself for his disappearance from the big screen. Bobby had tasted success with the likes of “Gupt: The Hidden Truth”, “Soldier” and “Ajnabee” in the 1990s. But faced duds like “Shakalaka Boom Boom” among many others. He was last seen in “Yamla Pagla Deewana 2” in 2013, alongside his father and veteran actor Dharmendra and sibling Sunny Deol.

“I only blame myself for disappearing in between. I had kind of given up. I felt demotivated, disheartened but looking around at my family I realised I cannot let them down. I have to work, get on my feet and do it myself because there is nobody who can help you,” Bobby said.

The actor says his disappearance from the silver screen did affect him a lot. “My mark disappeared from the industry. There was no space for me in it, when I always believed there would be…,” he added.

Despite successes like “Bicchoo”, “Apne”, “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom”, why couldn’t he capitalise on his stardom? “I was ignorant and didn’t realise that I had achieved that kind of a stardom in my career. Now I wish, I wasn’t that ignorant and hadn’t let it go. But never say never, work hard and you can always achieve things in life,” he said.

He says he went through tough time and could not fathom what was happening. “I didn’t realise that competition had increased. I know there is competition now and I am preparing myself,” said Bobby.