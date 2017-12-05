Blake Lively injured during film shoot

Blake Lively has reportedly been injured during the shooting of spy thriller “The Rhythm Section”. “The Age of Adaline” suffered an injury on her hand while filming an action sequence, reported Variety.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the production said, “Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on ‘The Rhythm Section’ as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence. Production will resume as soon as possible.”

The film is an adaptation of British author Mark Burnell’s Stephanie Patrick novels. The story follows a woman (Lively) who seeks to uncover the truth behind a plane crash that killed her family — a flight that she was meant to be on. The film is being helmed by “The Handmaid’s Tale” director Reed Morano and also stars Jude Law.