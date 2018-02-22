Blackmail trailer: Irrfan Khan’s film takes a case of infidelity and turns it on its head literally, watch
The much-awaited trailer of Irrfan Khan-starrer ‘Blackmail‘ is out. The film raises the question, “What will you do if you catch your partner cheating on you”? The trailer begins with a scene where Irrfan realises that his wife is cheating on him. But instead of getting violent against her or her lover, he comes up with a plan of blackmailing his wife’s boyfriend, which leads to a complete joyful sequence of events. However, there is a twist as the cheating couple runs around for money and Irrfan runs around to save the money from others who know his secret.
The film has already raised our interest with its quirky comic teaser. The teaser featured a bare-chested Irrfan in a pair of shorts, face covered with a paper bag, running away from the group of men. The trailer beautifully create an aura of suspense and comedy at the same time. However, the blackmail game turns intense in the end as we see guns, knives and bloodshed. Now, who finally wins the game that will be known when the film will hit the screens.
Watch the trailer here:
The film is directed by Abhinay Deo and stars Kriti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Gajraj Rao, Pradhuman Singh Mall in lead roles. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures, Blackmail is slated to release on April 6, 2018.