Blackmail maintains its growth at the box office collects Rs 12.90 crores!

Bhushan Kumar and Abhinay Deo’s Blackmail which has emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office is maintaining its growth at the box office. The quirky comedy witnessed a decent Monday minting 1.68crores taking the total collection to 12.90 crores.

The Irrfan starrer received a thumbs up from not just the critics and Bollywood biggies, but the audience too has welcomed the dark comedy with open arms.

Receiving a warm welcome at the box office, the dark comedy witnessed a decent opening, which is rare for a film of its genre.

‘Blackmail’ opened on a positive note recording a fantastic number for a dark comedy in recent times. Collecting 2.81 crores on Friday, Blackmail showcased a growth on Saturday collecting 3.85 crores and 4.56 crores on Sunday, taking the total collection to 11.22 crores.

Staying strong on a Monday, the Abhinay Deo directorial collected 1.68 crores taking the total to 12.90 crores at the Indian box office.

Having already recovered its budget of 18 crores for the cost of production and print and advertising cost with satellite digital music and overseas collection, Blackmail has emerged to be a sleeper hit at the box office.

Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures’ Abhinay Deo, ‘Blackमेल’, directed by Abhinay Deo, is running successfully all over.