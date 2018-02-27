‘Blackmail’ is a situational comedy on ‘How will you react if you find your wife in bed with someone else?’

Abhinay Deo’s directorial ‘Blackmail’ presents a quirky situational comedy on ‘How will you react if you find your wife in bed with someone else?’ While the connotation of a man being cheated on had been different in the past, the connotation now has been different in today’s scenario. The upcoming quirky comedy turns the situation on its head to present a madcap comedy.

Earlier, when a man would find out his wife in bed with someone else, he would resort to only two options: Either kill the wife or kill her lover, however, in Blackmail Irrfan opts for an unconventional option of blackmailing his wife’s lover.

While normally people opt for two options, either kill the wife or her lover or divorce the partner, the Irrfan Khan starrer, however, explores the third possibility of blackmailing his wife’s lover. The recently released trailer of ‘Blackmail’ showcases Irrfan’s character being cheated on by his wife Kirti Kulhari with Arunodhay Singh. While Irrfan’s character Dev plans to blackmail his wife’s lover, he, in turn, ends up paying for his own blackmailing.

What follows is a laughter riot, with a crazy confusion of who blackmails who creating a fusion of suspense and comedy. Helmed by the director of 2011’s critically acclaimed and loved ‘Delhi Belly’ Abhinay Deo, ‘Blackmail’ promises to stand out in the clutter of typical masala films.

Post entertaining the audience with Delhi Belly and the TV series 24 amongst others, Abhinay Deo is all set to present yet another quirky comedy. ‘Blackमेल’ marks the first-ever collaboration of Abhinay Deo and the award-winning team of Hindi Medium, i.e. Irrfan and T-Series.

Starring an ensemble cast comprising Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao amongst many others, the film promises to be a crazy comedy backed by entertaining performers. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures’ Abhinay Deo, Blackमेल directed by Abhinay Deo is slated to release on 6th April, 2018.