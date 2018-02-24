Blackmail Happy Happy song: Badshah mocks Irrfan Khan’s twisted situation in the latest number, watch

The first song of Irrfan Khan-starrer ‘Blackmail‘ titled ‘Happy Happy’ is out and it features an unhappy Irffan along with rapper Badshah and the whole cast. The song mocks the situation Irrfan’s character is in as he caught his wife (Kriti Kulhari) in bed with someone else.

Watch the song here:

While the song is titled as ‘Happy Happy’, the situation is anything but happy. In the video, we see Badshah mocking the Irrfan’s twisted situation. The song starts with Irrfan peeping through a keyhole into Kriti Kulhari’s bedroom while she sleeps. That’s when ace rapper Badshah takes over. The song sees Kriti enjoying with Arunodaya Singh as Irrfan continues to woo her.

The plot of the movie where the protagonist faces the question, “What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?”. A black comedy helmed by ‘Delhi Belly’ fame Abhinay Deo, it stars Kirti, Divya, Arunoday, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao.