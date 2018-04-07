‘Blackmail’ box-office collection: Irrfan Khan starrer earns Rs 2.81 crore on opening day

New Delhi: After garnering praises from the critics, the unconventional and quirky comedy ‘Blackmail‘, starring Irrfan Khan, has received a thumbs up from the audience, raking in Rs. 2.81 crores on day one.

As quoted by Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and an Indian film critic, the movie saw a slow start but gathered momentum towards the evening. The Abhinay Deo- helmed movie, explores the rare genre of dark comedy in Bollywood.

#Blackमेल had a slow start in morning shows, but gathered momentum post evening at plexes [like most metro-centric movies]… Sat and Sun biz is crucial… Will give an idea of how strong it will sustain on weekdays… Fri ₹ 2.81 cr. India biz.

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 7, 2018

‘Blackmail’ is being touted as the best dark comedies in the recent time with appreciation and rave reviews pouring in from all quarters. The flick is being hailed by not just the critics, but also industry veterans like

Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor amongst others.

Amitabh Bachchan appreciated the film saying, “Saw a delightful film today .. “BLACKMAIL” a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing .. Actors excel from Irfan Khan to some fresh new faces .. so happy to see such creativity”.

Anil Kapoor said, “The smartest & slickest dark comedy in Indian cinema today! #Blackmail is brilliant!”.

The quirky comedy also pleased the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Omung Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Meghna Gulzar, Rajkumar Hirani, amongst many others who appreciated the film. The film stars Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao, apart from the ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor, in pivotal roles.

It depicts a journey comprising of infidelity, which is a far cry from the norm. There is love, cheating, fighting, cunning, comedy but there is one thing which is the essence of it all – blackmailing. The comedy film is helmed by Abhinay Deo of ‘Delhi Belly’ fame and hit the theaters on April 6, 2018.