Blackbuck poaching case: Pakistan minister Khawaja Asif trolled for giving communal colour to conviction

Mumbai: Twitterati were up in arms on Thursday after Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif termed sentencing of Salman Khan as ‘discriminatory’ and dubbed the actor as a ‘minority’.

In an interview with Hamid Mir of Pakistan’s Geo TV, Asif said, “Salman Khan has been sentenced because he’s a minority. To sentence him in a case that is twenty years old goes on to show that lives of those who are Muslims, ‘untouchables’ or Christians are not valued in India.”

“Maybe if he belonged to the religion of the ruling party of India he would not have been given such a harsh sentence and the court might have been lenient with him,” he claimed.

However, Asif’s comments did not go down well among Twitterati and they blasted the Pakistan foreign minister.

“And Saif Ali Khan let off because he’s Hindu?,” an user asked on Twitter. Another lambasted Asif, saying that a country’s minister should not give such statements. “Haha ??, we can say but defence minister can’t give such statement. I thought I am only fool here in twitter. Thank you ?? sir,” the user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Continuing the tirade against Asif, another Twitterati questioned the ban of Salman’s hit movies — ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and its sequel ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ by the Pakistan government and slammed Asif’s comments on Salman. “If you have so much concerns regarding him as he is minority, Why your country banned his movies, Tiger and tiger Jinda hai? Hypocrisy?,” the person tweeted.

Another user castigated the Pakistan foreign minister’s comments and said that he should be looking at the country’s problems, instead of terming Salman as a ‘minority’. “This old guy is mentally ill and senile. And he is a minister for a rogue state. First look at your country’s problems then we can discuss about minorities,” another wrote on the micro-blogging site.