Blackbuck poaching case: Bollywood concerned over Salman Khan’s conviction

Mumbai: The film industry erupted with outrage and concern as Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail for killing blackbucks, with many of his colleagues stressing that the successful actor had been punished because he was a star, and just a few pointing out that justice had been delivered.

As the 52-year-old actor’s friends and colleagues reacted with shock over the jail term for the superstar in the 1998 poaching case, director Subhash Ghai said Khan was likely to appeal to a higher court. “I am extremely shocked,” Ghai, who has worked with Khan in several films, tweeted. The director said he had “full trust in the Indian judiciary which has many other doors” for an “appeal for final justice”.

Friends started tweeting and fans began to gather outside Khan’s house in Galaxy Apartment, Bandra, soon after the verdict was announced. A police van has been stationed outside his house since the morning. “I don’t know how to react. I am numb. I hope he stays strong. His fans will always love him,” a young devotee, standing outside the actor’s house, said.

Actor Neelam’s husband, actor-director Samir Soni, said though he was happy for his wife, he believed Khan had been targeted for his star status. “I have mixed emotions right now. I am happy for Neelam and the rest. It is a 20-year-old ordeal. I don’t know why Salman was singled out. It seems his (star) status has come in the way,” Soni said.

Actor-Parliamentarian Jaya Bachchan said the punishment was harsh, and added that Khan had done “a lot of humanitarian work”. I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work,” she told reporters. Actor Arjun Rampal tweeted to say the decision seemed a bit “too harsh”.

Singer-writer Sona Mohapatra, without taking names, was sharply critical of the actor and the fraternity. “So…will daddy say sorry on his behalf? What will the suck-ups in the industry do? When’s bail? When’s the next blockbuster release? Dabangg ‘concert’ tour dates? Bigg Boss? Charity drives,” she tweeted.