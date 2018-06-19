‘Black Panther’ writer to make directorial debut

Washington D.C.: ‘Black Panther’ writer Joe Robert Cole will make his directorial debut with crime drama, ‘All Day and a Night’, for Netflix. The script, written by Cole, is set in three parallel narratives, and revolves around a young criminal after his arrival in prison. He looks back on the days preceding his arrest and the circumstances of his childhood to find clues to his way forward in life and survival, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

This will be the second Netflix deal for Cole as the streaming giant doubles down on his talent. In April, Netflix won an auction for ‘Failsafe’, penned by Cole. Jonathan Monepare, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce the film under the Color Force banner. Cole also wrote several episodes of ‘People vs O.J. Simpson’.