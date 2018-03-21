‘Black Panther’ becomes most tweeted about movie of all time
Washington DC: After ruling the global box office, ‘Black Panther’ has now become the king of Twitter. The Ryan Coogler-directorial has beaten ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ to become the most-tweeted about movie ever.
The film has amassed more than 35 million tweets, reports E! Online. The most shared posts have come from Kendrick Lamar, whose soundtrack reveal was retweeted over 240,000 times, and Michelle Obama, whose endorsement of the film scored over 139,000 retweets.
“Black Panther The Album 2/9,” Lamar tweeted on January 31, along with the album’s track listing. Michelle Obama tweeted in February: “Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen.
I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.” The most used hashtags were #BlackPanther, #Wakanda and #WakandaForever, while Black Panther, Killmonger and Shuri were the most talked about characters on social media.
The film, which is Marvel’s first to be directed by an African-American, took only 26 days for to crack $1 billion at the global box office.
