‘Black Mirror’ now a book series

Netflix series “Black Mirror” will soon hit the stands. Penguin Random House has acquired a three-volume series of original books inspired by “Black Mirror,” with publication set to begin next year, reported Entertainment Weekly. The series, to be edited by show creator Charlie Booker, is yet to be written, but each volume will be a collection of original, mid-length stories penned by soon to be announced popular writers. “All-new ‘Black Mirror’ stories from exciting authors — that’s a joyous prospect.

And they’re appearing in a high-tech new format known as a book.’ Apparently, you just have to glance at some sort of ‘ink code’ printed on paper and images and sounds magically appear in your head, enacting the story. Sounds far-fetched to me, but we’ll see,” Booker said about the new project. The first volume of the “Black Mirror” books is planned for arrival next February. The second and third volumes are scheduled for autumn 2018 and 2019, respectively.