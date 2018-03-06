Black Jama Hai song: Here is Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid’ anthem against black money; watch now

After unveiling songs like Nit Khair Manga and Sanu Ek Pal Chain, the makers of Raid have finally released a new anthem song, Black Jama Hai. The anthem song Black Jama Hai shows Ajay Devgn finding black money from the local politician’s house played by Saurabh Shukla.

Watch Black Jama Hai song here:

Black Jama Hai song shows Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla’s war with hard-hitting dialogue deliveries. In the song, we can see how Ajay Devgn and his team try to dig out all the black money from the corrupt politician’s house. Especially, the incidents which are shown in the song looks real and familiar with just like a usual income tax raid. The song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and composed by Amit Trivedi.

Raid is based on the real-life incident of the longest raid in history. Reportedly, in the era of 80’s, income tax officers conducted raids but things went wrong when they were attacked by the politicians as well as goons.

Raid also stars Ileana D’cruz, Amit Bimrot and others in key roles. The film is reportedly based on a real-life incident of the longest raid in the history of India. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid is all set to release on March 16, 2018.