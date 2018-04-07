Black Buck poaching case: Katrina Kaif to visit Salman Khan in jail

The conviction of the actor Salman Khan who is accused of shooting two black bucks and three Chingaras, has garnered a lot of sympathy from many celebrities in the industry. Many celebs even visited him in the jail in Jodhpur. Actress Preity Zinta also visited Salman Khan in the jail. Long time, rumoured ex girlfriend and Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif will also pay a visit to the actor in the jail, as per the sources.

Sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Avhira also gave emotional support to the actor. Fans have also poured in prayers and sympathy for their beloved actor. Actors from the industry and celebrities have posted on Twitter showing their sentiments for Tiger Zinda Hai actor.

The actor along with several other stars such as Tabu, Saif Ali Khan and Sonali Bendre were accused of poaching. However, the court has released, other then Salman Khan, everyone else from the case. There have been much uproar in the masses, especially fans questioning and debating over the matter.

Actor’s bail plea has been postponed and is currently sentenced for five years of imprisonment. Actor was previously accused of drinking and driving and hit and run case. The Hum Sath Sath Hai film co stars were accused of poaching of Black Buck and Chingaras in Jodhpur by the Bishnoi community at Jodhpur in 1998.

Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and amongst other celebs visited Khan’s family in Bandra to extend emotional support to them.