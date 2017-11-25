Birthday Special: These funny videos of Rakhi Sawant will transform your day within seconds

Rakhi Sawant is known as super entertaining in Bollywood and with her antics and behaviour, she always grab attention of people. She has ability to give free speech on any situation, and make a funny video on herself, which can trend on the Internet, and people like to watch her in this way. A unsuccessful actor who struggled a lot in her career. But, in ‘Rakhi Ka Swamyavar’, thousands of people lined up to marry her.

Rakhi Sawant was born on November 25, 1978 in Mumbai. Her father Anand Sawant is a police constable at Worli Police station. She made her debut in Bollywood with Agnichakr under the name of Ruhi Sawant. She is a popular Indian seductive dancer, as she has given dance numbers in film like Joru Ka Ghulam, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain and Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke.

As she turn a year old today, here are some of her funniest videos at which you can’t stop yourself from laughing loudly.

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant Official (@rakhisawant2511) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:15pm PST

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant Official (@rakhisawant2511) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:04pm PST

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant Official (@rakhisawant2511) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:15am PST

This have been shared on Youtube. Check out now