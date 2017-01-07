Birthday Special: Sizzling hot Bipasha Basu turns 38!

The Sizzling hot Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu celebrates her 38th birthday today. Bipasha’a sexy, seductive roles and her bold avatar have been compared with bombshell of yesteryear Zeenat Aman.
It is Bipasha’s first birthday after tying the knot with beloved Karan Singh Grover on 30th April, 2016. The marriage of Bips and Karan was much of a surprise for everyone. However, their pictures on social media show without a doubt that they are the best couple.
Karan Singh Grover posted a picture on Instagram along with caption, ‘Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous girl in the whole wide world… May your smile get brighter and your laughter get louder with every passing year…All of me loves all of you. Truly.’
She made her debut in Hindi cinema with ‘Ajnabee’ opposite to Akshay Kumar along with Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was moderately successful at the box office though Bipasha won the Filmfare Award for best debut female for her role in the movie.
She got the name, fame and success in ‘Jism’ pairing against Dino Morea. After that she never stopped, she gave her best performances in ‘No Entry’, Apaharan’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Bachna Ae Haseena’ and ‘Lamha’.
Here we bring to you her adorable pictures, where she finds a Happy Married Life with Husband Karan.
