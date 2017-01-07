Birthday Special: Sizzling hot Bipasha Basu turns 38!

The Sizzling hot Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu celebrates her 38th birthday today. Bipasha’a sexy, seductive roles and her bold avatar have been compared with bombshell of yesteryear Zeenat Aman.

It is Bipasha’s first birthday after tying the knot with beloved Karan Singh Grover on 30th April, 2016. The marriage of Bips and Karan was much of a surprise for everyone. However, their pictures on social media show without a doubt that they are the best couple.

Karan Singh Grover posted a picture on Instagram along with caption, ‘Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous girl in the whole wide world… May your smile get brighter and your laughter get louder with every passing year…All of me loves all of you. Truly.’

My best gift ❤️ My Baby @iamksgofficial 😍🎉 A video posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:41am PST

She made her debut in Hindi cinema with ‘Ajnabee’ opposite to Akshay Kumar along with Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was moderately successful at the box office though Bipasha won the Filmfare Award for best debut female for her role in the movie.

She got the name, fame and success in ‘Jism’ pairing against Dino Morea. After that she never stopped, she gave her best performances in ‘No Entry’, Apaharan’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Bachna Ae Haseena’ and ‘Lamha’.

Here we bring to you her adorable pictures, where she finds a Happy Married Life with Husband Karan.

High on Water😀 Gold Coast now❤️ #aussiemonkeys A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jan 4, 2017 at 11:58pm PST

Awesomeness❤️Here we come #2017❤️ A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:34am PST

Hubby spoiling me by encouraging my sunglasses fetish ! So many new ones 😍 Love my new Fendi ❤️ A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:18pm PST

Partyyyy ! The perfect custom little black dress styled with @hauteelan in @Monsoori_official for @manishmalhotra05 birthday party. A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Dec 5, 2016 at 12:31pm PST

Ready in my fav colour Red , by @shantanunikhil , styled by @theanisha for #starscreenawards2016 . A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Dec 4, 2016 at 6:48am PST

Barcelona ❤️ A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jun 28, 2016 at 2:52am PDT

At the Sagrada Familia! #barcelona #monkeylove A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jun 29, 2016 at 1:20pm PDT

I love today❤️ Thank you for loving me… #Monkeyversary A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Sep 16, 2016 at 12:06pm PDT

Eid Mubarak❤️ Thank you Pasha for celebrating every festival with us! You are a gem ! The Biriyani is mind blowing❤️ A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Sep 13, 2016 at 7:46am PDT

Happy Birthday @shyamliarora! You are just such an amazing friend ! There is no one as dependable as you are! Wish you the best of everything always😘 A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Sep 13, 2016 at 7:14am PDT

Together❤️ A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Aug 18, 2016 at 11:50am PDT

Wedding Photo Shoot

Thank you @anilc68 for my gorgeous make up and @themadhurinakhale for doing my hair and everything forever, for being a mother figure to me always. Love you guys. A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on May 3, 2016 at 10:15pm PDT

Our wedding day was so beautiful and magical … Like a fun fairy tale…❤️ A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on May 1, 2016 at 10:10pm PDT

This Month on the Femina Wedding Times cover. A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jun 30, 2016 at 9:29am PDT

Goodnight beautiful people😘Thank you for your love. A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jul 1, 2016 at 1:14pm PDT