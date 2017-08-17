Birthday special: Robert De Niro’s best movies

He is a legend with an unparalleled body of work that the best in the business could only dream of. On the legends birthday today we bring you some of his most iconic moments on the screen

His name that is synonymous with acting. Those mysterious eyes that could sail through the ocean of human emotions. A student and disciple of the great Stella Adler and the Stanislavski system of method acting, Robert De Niro was part of a generation of American actors along with the likes of Al Pacino, Dustin Hoffman and Robert Duvall, who inspired millions of aspiring actors from across the globe with the sheer mastery of his craft. As the actor completed 73 years of age, we look back at some of his most memorable performance that has left us in awe of his craft.

The Godfather Part 2 (1974)

Playing a younger version of a role mad own by the great Marlon Brando, De Niro doesn’t disappoint. Looking the very essence of a Sicilian menace, De Niro brings a vulnerability and measured savagery to the role of Vito. He’s a family man but he’s also a killer, and will do what it takes to get to where he wants to go. De Niro brings the dilemma of a man trying to balance the reality of violence and the ideal of honour to the table. Vito wants to lead the good life but to do that to a certain degree he must do bad things, very bad things. It’s a contradiction that De Niro pulls off with aplomb.

Raging Bull (1980)

It is the kind of film that reminds us that cinema is art. In their numerous collaborations this has to (Martin ) Scorsese and De Niro’s masterpiece. Strutting from show stopping scenes, De Niros’s is at his best as a spitting, artery bursting, frothing at the mouth as the boxer who fought so well in the ring because he was fighting the rest of the outside world every day. He captures the very essence of a mentally unstable killing machine, and you can almost cut the approaching tsunami of terror with a knife during the scene where Jake asks his bother Joey (Joe Pesci) “Did you f**k my wife?”

Taxi Driver (1976)

The “You talking to me,” scene has been much parodied in cinema and there’s a reason for that. It’s genuinely chilling and one of the finest portrayal’s of a man’s slow descent into the abyss ever documented on camera. Robert De Niro plays a mentally disturbed, Vietnam veteran Travis Bickel, who lives his life driving a cab through the streets of New York with his eyes open to the filth and scum of the city that tears his soul apart. There are moments when De Niro makes you feel for Travis but also brings about a certain mystery to his character that keeps us on the edge.

Awakening (1990)

It’s a film that tells the true story of a British neurologist who discovered the beneficial effects of the drug L-Dopa when he tested it on catatonic patients who have survived the epidemic of encephalitis lethargica. De Niro plays Leonard Lowe, one of the patients who is brought back to life from coma after almost 5 decades. His performance is one with subtlety, tenderness and grace. One of his most moving performances to date. Watch out for the scene where he dances with the woman he loves knowing that it will be the last time they meet. Absolutely heart-breaking.

Meet the parents (2000)

We’re sure we’re going to get some push back here, after all this is a post-2000 De Niro film and it’s a comedy. However, his performance as former CIA Jack Byrnes is perfection. It’s much lighter fare than we’re used to from the actor. However, De Niro proved in this movie that he’s also a master of comedy. His stare down is essentially what made the film the classic that it is.

