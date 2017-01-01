Birthday Special: King of dialogue – Nana Patekar runs 66 today

Nana Patekar has turned 66 today. The versatile actor is known for his character roles and is also known as the king of dialogue, who delivers the dialogues with perfect timing and expressions. He has been in the industry for 38 years, and created a image of an angry young man and good dialogue deliverer.

He debuted in Bollywood with ‘Gaman’ in 1978 after that he did a several more films in Marathi cinema.

Some of his best movies are “The Attacks Of 26/11’, ‘Ab Tak Chhapan’, Tirangaa, ‘Ghulam E- Mustafa’, ‘Prahaar’ and many more where he shown as a angry man role. He has also done well in comedy movies like ‘Welcome’ and ‘Welcome Back’.

His Marathi movie ‘Natsamrat’ was also praised by audience including ‘Deool’, ‘Pak Pak Pakaak’. Similarly, ‘Dr. Prakash Baba Amte’ was a unforgettable role played by him.

He has been honoured with the National Awards, Filmfare best villain award and also awarded the Padma Shri for his dedication in the fields of film and arts.

Nana Patekar was born in Murud –Janjira in Maharashtra. He belongs to Marathi family as Vishwanath Patekar. His father Dinkar Patekar was a small textile printing businessman and mother was housewife.

We have incredible urge to give a strong dose of Nana Patekar on his birthday. Here are some of his dialogues etched in the memory of Bollywood fans.

“Ek machchar sala aadmi ko hijda bana deta hai!”

“Apna toh ussool hai,… pehle laat, phir baat, uske baad mulaqat”

“Yeh Musalman ka khoon yeh Hindu ka khoon.. Bata is mein Musalman ka kaunsa Hindu ka kaunsa, bata”

Upar waala bhi upar se dekhta hoga toh usse sharam aati hogi … sochta hoga maine sabse khoobsurat cheez banayi thi, insaan … neeche dekha toh sab keede ban gaye … keede!

“Akhbaar ke dum par gareebo ke jhopde bachaane nikli hai.” Ah, paid media dude!

“Sau mein se assi beimaan … phir bhi mera desh mahaan”

“Tujhe aaisi maut maroonga … ki teri paapi atma agle saat janam tak, kisi doosre shareer mein ghusne ke pehle kaap uthegi”

“Jaan mat maangna … iski bazaar mein koi keemat nahi hai”- Ghulam-E-Musthafa

“Hum sab system ka hissa hai … system decide karta hai, apun follow karta hai”- Ab Tak Chhappan

“Saale apne khud ke desh mein ek sui nahin bana sakte … aur hamara desh todne ka sapna dekhte hain”

“Hum bhale hi upar waale ko alag alag naam se pukarte hai … lekin hamara dharam ek hai mazhab ek hai … insaniyat”

“Tumhare napaak kadam aage mat badaoo … todhkar tumhare gaale mein pehna denge”

“Yeh toh laal mirch hai teekhi teekhi … haath lagao toh haath jale … mooh lagao toh mooh jale … dil lagao toh dil jale”.

“Maratha marta hai yah maarta hai”

“Dhande mein koi kisika bhai nahi, koi kisika beta nahi”