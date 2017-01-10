Birthday Special: Kalki Koechlin is daring by nature but honest by choice

Kalki Koechlin has always been a very verbal about her feelings and never hesitated to speak her mind, wither it is social or a personal.

Kalki is well known as an actor but she is also known an artist, who has a great personality in the world of theater.

She is a very daring by nature but very honest by her choice, wither it is film.

She known for her intense performance in ‘Margarita With A Straw’ and also played a supporting role in ‘Jawaani Hai Deewani’ want to explore a lighter side of cinema.

Kalki talks about her experience in an interview with daily news paper

The Kalki expressed that being naked for art doesn’t stress her. Recalling her theater debut act, Kalki said, “That took nerves, just to be in front of an audience and forget myself. But once you’re in your character it’s almost like, that’s not me on stage. My body is actually the least naked part of me.”

Kalki also addressed one of the most controversial topic- sex.

“Sex is better in my thirties; I’m less inhibited with my body. In your twenties, you’re very worried about how people perceive you. I’ve become more selfish in bed now. And I’m much more fussy (about partners), my bullshit tolerance is a lot less. I don’t just like someone because they like me, which was the case usually. But, then again, as you get older, you’re just grateful to be getting some”

A video on Youtube channel “Dear Men” by Kalki Koechlin