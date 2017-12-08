Birthday Special: Hema Malini gets nostalgic on husband Dharmendra’s birthday

Mumbai: Hema Malini got nostalgic on Dharmendra birthday, and shared a vintage picture on social media. Dharmendra is celebrating his 82nd birthday today and his fans have flooded him with message.

Hema shared a picture on Twitter along with the caption, “On Dharamji’s birthday, I pray for his happiness & good health. God bless him always

Nostalgia time! One of our early fotos together”

She shared photos from the movie sets, photoshoot, marital life and more which show that they are truly one of the most romantic couples we have in the industry.

Dharamdra married his dream girl in 1979 and they have lived happily ever after. The couple has two beautiful daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Earlier in an interview, Hemaji spoke about her first encounter with Dharamji. She said, “I find his eyes and lips the fascinating features of his face. There is a rare depth in his eyes and at the slightest provocation they light up with good cheer and in a delightful manner. What is there to tell about Dharam? I have been talking all these days only about my association with him. You know, In this field one hit leads to the pair being the case in a number of films together. And our teaming was no exception. With Sharafat and Tum Hasee Main Jawan both catching the fancy of the public, we were made as a romantic pair. But in this case, I remember everything thing about our first meeting. It was at the Aasmaan Mahal premiere. I was a newcomer just cast in ‘Sapno Ka Saudagar.’

Dharam was already an established hero. We were introduced and I remember being overawed by him – his impressive physique and rugged handsomeness and most of all his unassuming friendliness. He was in a brown suit and it suited him so well I keep telling him even now that he should a suit in that colour.”