Birthday Special: Handsome hunk Saqib Saleem turns 29

Young and handsome actor Saqib Saleem turns 29 today. The charming boy has earned a massive following, especially among female fans. Before coming to Mumbai and debuting in Bollywood as a actor, Saqib was a cricketer. He used to play cricket professionally for Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir during his college days.

We all know that he made his Bollywood Debut with ‘Mujhse Fraandship Karoge’, but originally he was meant to debut playing the role of a young Akshay Kumar in ‘Patiala House’

Huma Quershi wishes birthday to brother Saqid and also at a special moments with cutting cake yesterday night with family and her mother make a specie special bheja masala at home. Families shower a blessed to a birthday boy. see pic

Cheat Meal for @Saqibsaleem bday!Mommie made #BhejaMasala 🔥and we had some cake too When u have to indulge make it large #QureshiSwag pic.twitter.com/m8rMmZOYaM — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 8, 2017



Blessed boy @Saqibsaleem ❤ 🎂 love you to the moon and backkkk my jaan .. Blessed times with the whole family being together #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/HZeYGGYhvb — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 7, 2017



So there was no short supply of love or cakes tonight 🎂 @Saqibsaleem ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/lhQ37eGcNu — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 7, 2017



To the most handsome man in my life .. my jaan my brother my annoying goofy Happy Bday @Saqibsaleem May all your dream big n chotu come true pic.twitter.com/UarhWijsrq — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 7, 2017



1. Mujhse Fraandship Karoge

2. Bombay Talkies

3. Mere Dad Ki Maruti

4. Hawaa Hawaai