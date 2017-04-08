Free Press Journal
Birthday Special: Handsome hunk Saqib Saleem turns 29

— By Mamta Sonar | Apr 08, 2017 01:56 pm
huma_640x480_51428315334

Young and handsome actor Saqib Saleem turns 29 today. The charming boy has earned a massive following, especially among female fans. Before coming to Mumbai and debuting in Bollywood as a actor, Saqib was a cricketer. He used to play cricket professionally for Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir during his college days.

We all know that he made his Bollywood Debut with ‘Mujhse Fraandship Karoge’, but originally he was meant to debut playing the role of a young Akshay Kumar in ‘Patiala House’

Huma Quershi wishes birthday to brother Saqid and also at a special moments with cutting cake yesterday night with family and her mother make a specie special bheja masala at home. Families shower a blessed to a birthday boy. see pic


1. Mujhse Fraandship Karoge

Mujhse Fraandship Karoge

2. Bombay Talkies

Bombay Talkies

3. Mere Dad Ki Maruti

Mere Dad Ki Maruti

4. Hawaa Hawaai

Hawaa Hawaai

5. Dishoom

Dishoom

