Disha Patani Birthday Special: These pictures prove that she is the hottest female in Bollywood

Disha Patani has appeared in Cadbury Dairy Milk advertisement in 2015 which made her quite popular. In 2016, she appeared in a music video Befikra along with Tiger Shroff. She even played Sushant Singh’s love interest in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which was a biopic based on Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s life and will soon be seen alongside superstar Salman Khan in multi-starrer Bharat. She has the cutest smile, amazing dancing skills. She has 11 million followers on Instagram and she never fails to keep them hooked with her hot and sizzling pictures. She definitely knows how to carry herself, she has undergone a lot of change in terms of style. From cute little dresses to quirky athleisure even opting for ethnic ensembles. Making a point for the laid-back millennial style every time, Disha channels the cute but also glamorous girl-next-door vibe with a smile, a petite frame and those long locks that tugs your heartstrings. Disha has on many occasions displayed her innate ability to blend comfort with varied styles and has often managed to raise the hotness quotient.

Here are few pictures which will prove that she is one of the hottest female in the industry:

The actress posted a picture of herself soaking in the sun in a black monokini, and her toned body will give you fitness goals. Disha’s hot photo is a hit with Instagrammers and has received over eight lakh likes in just five hours and innumerable compliments from her fans.

Wearing a criss-cross grey sports bra with a white border and a netted scarf, the Baaghi 2 star looked stunning in the new photo from Cosmo India magazine photo shoot.

Facing the cool blue sea, Disha is seen flaunting her perfect curves in an itsy-bitsy black bikini. The actress is seen oozing confidence as she poses for the stunning click.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are often linked together ever since they were first spotted spending time. The rumoured couple recently treated the fans with new pictures which are sizzling. Both of them shared pictures on their respective Instagram accounts within an hour of each other. Without any captions, the duo posed in their bathing suits. Tiger flaunted his ripped abs whilst in red swimming trunks whereas Disha was soaking in the sun in a white swimsuit.

Disha Patani seems to have found passion for building up perfect abs. The actress managed to leave us impressed with another gym picture, it seems that her rigorous workouts have definitely paid off.