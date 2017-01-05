Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#RahulGandhi
Home / Entertainment / Birthday Special: Deepika Padukone is the queen of fashion

Birthday Special: Deepika Padukone is the queen of fashion

— By Mamta Sonar | Jan 05, 2017 09:38 am
FOLLOW US:

deepika-padukone

Deepika Padukone, Bollywood’s tall beautiful girl turns 30 today. Deepika is the ‘Queen of Fashion’ in Bollywood and we cannot stop ourselves from praising Deepika for her beauty and her brains. Deepika’s wardrobe choice, ethnic or western wear, her dusky beauty has slaved every look and has given us major fashion goals.

On her birthday, we bring to you her adorable looks and her sense of fashion queen, which may have touched our heart.05_manish-malhotra_k-asif-16_080513100723

Also Read: 9 years, 9 shades of Deepika Padukone in Bollywood


New Delhi: Actors Deepika Padukone and Fawad Khan during the designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show at the FDCI India Couture Week 2016 in New Delhi on July 20, 2016. (Amlan Paliwal/IANS)

Deepika Padukone glittered the Green Carpet in a Sabyasachi

Deepika_Padukone

#papermagazine @papermagazine

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Here’s another exclusive image. She looks surreal, doesn’t she? #IIFA2016 -Team DP

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

All the way from Madrid! Here’s another exclusive image of @deepikapadukone’s stunning look for #IIFARocks -Team DP

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

@deepikapadukone takes bohemian and chic to a whole new level! Aren’t you loving her #IIFA2016 looks from Madrid? -Team DP

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Hello from Madrid! Isn’t @deepikapadukone acing this stylish look with poise and charm? -Team DP

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

That’s one gorgeous way to suit up! @deepikapadukone’s look for a brand event in Delhi is stunning! Don’t you agree?

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Ravishing in red indeed! Here is @deepikapadukone’s elegant look for #FilmfareAwards tonight! Doesn’t she look stunning?

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

@deepikapadukone looks absolutely splendid in a saree! Don’t you agree? #BajiraoMastaniOn18thDec #BajiraoMastaniPromotions

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Here’s a look at the gorgeous Mastani snapped before leaving for #BajiraoMastani promotions. #BajiraoMastaniOn18Dec

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

@deepikapadukone poses for us before heading for #BajiraoMastani promotions today! #BajiraoMastaniOn18Dec

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Here’s a glimpse of the gorgeous @deepikapadukone from the Tamasha success bash.

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika is certainly most talented girl in the Bollywood, but it was not all easy for her, in the beginning of her career she had to Ads, then a music album and eventually went on to debut in ‘Om Shanti Om’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007.  ‘Om Shanti Om’ was a blockbuster at the box office. Post her debut Deepika also managed to win a millions of hearts of fans all over the world.

om-shaanti-om

Deepika with her hard working ethics and dedication to her work has always given her best and now her Hollywood movie ‘xXx: Return of the Xander’ will be released on January 19th, 2017 and  also her Bollywood movie ‘Padmavati’, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial movie will hit screen on 17th November, 2017.

Deepika Padukone returns fearless in new xXx teaser

Deepika, who stole hearts with many super hits roles in films like ‘Cocktail’, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Piku’ and many others, has rose to become one of India’s No 1 actresses in today’s time. She has successfully hit the bull’s eye with ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

She is one actress who came from outside the entertainment industry and has made her career in entertainment industry. How can we forget the number of ads that, we have seen her in, like Close-up toothpaste ad, Limca ad, Liril orange soap ad, Levis Strauss signature jeans ads.

She also featured in music video with Himesh Reshammiya in ‘Naam Hai Tera’ music video.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK