Birthday Special: Deepika Padukone is the queen of fashion

Deepika Padukone, Bollywood’s tall beautiful girl turns 30 today. Deepika is the ‘Queen of Fashion’ in Bollywood and we cannot stop ourselves from praising Deepika for her beauty and her brains. Deepika’s wardrobe choice, ethnic or western wear, her dusky beauty has slaved every look and has given us major fashion goals.
On her birthday, we bring to you her adorable looks and her sense of fashion queen, which may have touched our heart.
A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Here’s another exclusive image. She looks surreal, doesn’t she? #IIFA2016 -Team DP
A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Hola chica! @deepikapadukone slays in this flawless and mystical free-spirited look. More on her weekend diaries from #IIFA2016 coming soon! -Team DP
A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
@deepikapadukone looks sensational in this red ensemble for the #IIFA2016 press conference! Stay tuned to see more of her looks from Madrid! -Team DP
A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
@deepikapadukone sported a boho-chic look at an event in Mumbai today! Doesn’t she carry off this stylish look with great panache? – Team DP
A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
@deepikapadukone’s look for the day is an absolute classic! This one is taking our breath away! Doesn’t she look gorgeous? #ootd
A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
That’s one gorgeous way to suit up! @deepikapadukone’s look for a brand event in Delhi is stunning! Don’t you agree?
A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Ravishing in red indeed! Here is @deepikapadukone’s elegant look for #FilmfareAwards tonight! Doesn’t she look stunning?
A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
@deepikapadukone sports a casual chic look for the #BajiraoMastaniPromotions in Mumbai today. Have you booked your tickets yet? #BajiraoMastaniInTheatres #BajiraoMastani
A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Here’s @deepikapadukone’s look from #BajiraoMastaniPromotions today. Just 3 days to go for #BajiraoMastani! Excited? #BajiraoMastaniOn18Dec
A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
@deepikapadukone looks absolutely splendid in a saree! Don’t you agree? #BajiraoMastaniOn18thDec #BajiraoMastaniPromotions
A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
@deepikapadukone poses for us before heading for #BajiraoMastani promotions today! #BajiraoMastaniOn18Dec
A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
@deepikapadukone at #TamashaPromotions today! Have you booked your tickets for @tamashaofficial yet? Go witness Tara’s magic on the big screen! #TamashaBeginsToday
A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Deepika is certainly most talented girl in the Bollywood, but it was not all easy for her, in the beginning of her career she had to Ads, then a music album and eventually went on to debut in ‘Om Shanti Om’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. ‘Om Shanti Om’ was a blockbuster at the box office. Post her debut Deepika also managed to win a millions of hearts of fans all over the world.
Deepika with her hard working ethics and dedication to her work has always given her best and now her Hollywood movie ‘xXx: Return of the Xander’ will be released on January 19th, 2017 and also her Bollywood movie ‘Padmavati’, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial movie will hit screen on 17th November, 2017.
Deepika, who stole hearts with many super hits roles in films like ‘Cocktail’, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Piku’ and many others, has rose to become one of India’s No 1 actresses in today’s time. She has successfully hit the bull’s eye with ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’.
She is one actress who came from outside the entertainment industry and has made her career in entertainment industry. How can we forget the number of ads that, we have seen her in, like Close-up toothpaste ad, Limca ad, Liril orange soap ad, Levis Strauss signature jeans ads.
She also featured in music video with Himesh Reshammiya in ‘Naam Hai Tera’ music video.