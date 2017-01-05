Birthday Special: Deepika Padukone is the queen of fashion

Deepika Padukone, Bollywood’s tall beautiful girl turns 30 today. Deepika is the ‘Queen of Fashion’ in Bollywood and we cannot stop ourselves from praising Deepika for her beauty and her brains. Deepika’s wardrobe choice, ethnic or western wear, her dusky beauty has slaved every look and has given us major fashion goals.

On her birthday, we bring to you her adorable looks and her sense of fashion queen, which may have touched our heart.

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 25, 2016 at 1:36am PST

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 6, 2016 at 1:51pm PST

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Sep 17, 2016 at 7:13am PDT

#papermagazine @papermagazine A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Sep 2, 2016 at 1:40pm PDT

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 24, 2016 at 5:21am PDT

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 23, 2016 at 3:21am PDT

A glimpse of @deepikapadukone in this stunning outfit for her performance is enough to leave us wanting for more! #IIFA2016 -Team DP A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 25, 2016 at 3:38pm PDT

Here’s another exclusive image. She looks surreal, doesn’t she? #IIFA2016 -Team DP A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 25, 2016 at 1:43pm PDT

All the way from Madrid! Here’s another exclusive image of @deepikapadukone’s stunning look for #IIFARocks -Team DP A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 24, 2016 at 1:55pm PDT

Hola chica! @deepikapadukone slays in this flawless and mystical free-spirited look. More on her weekend diaries from #IIFA2016 coming soon! -Team DP A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 24, 2016 at 3:56am PDT

@deepikapadukone takes bohemian and chic to a whole new level! Aren’t you loving her #IIFA2016 looks from Madrid? -Team DP A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 23, 2016 at 12:43pm PDT

@deepikapadukone looks sensational in this red ensemble for the #IIFA2016 press conference! Stay tuned to see more of her looks from Madrid! -Team DP A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 23, 2016 at 10:43am PDT

Hello from Madrid! Isn’t @deepikapadukone acing this stylish look with poise and charm? -Team DP A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 22, 2016 at 5:41am PDT

@deepikapadukone sported a boho-chic look at an event in Mumbai today! Doesn’t she carry off this stylish look with great panache? – Team DP A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 8, 2016 at 4:31am PDT

Today’s look straight from New York! @deepikapadukone looks stunning in this understated yet ultra-stylish look.. What do you think? – Team DP A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 4, 2016 at 1:18pm PDT

@deepikapadukone’s look for the day is an absolute classic! This one is taking our breath away! Doesn’t she look gorgeous? #ootd A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 27, 2016 at 6:57am PST

Here’s @deepikapadukone’s radiant look for the NDTV Indian Of The Year awards. The hint of red is a gorgeous touch! Don’t you agree? A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 2, 2016 at 8:04am PST

That’s one gorgeous way to suit up! @deepikapadukone’s look for a brand event in Delhi is stunning! Don’t you agree? A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 20, 2016 at 4:39am PST

Mixing simplicity with elegance, @deepikapadukone’s look for Umang Mumbai police show tonight is one of our favourites this month! Is it yours too? A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 19, 2016 at 9:33am PST

Ravishing in red indeed! Here is @deepikapadukone’s elegant look for #FilmfareAwards tonight! Doesn’t she look stunning? A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 15, 2016 at 9:06am PST

Bringing exclusive images of Mastani aka @deepikapadukone from the #BajiraoMastani Mumbai promotions. We sure can’t get over the magic of the epic love saga! Have you watched it yet? A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 19, 2015 at 2:16am PST

@deepikapadukone sports a casual chic look for the #BajiraoMastaniPromotions in Mumbai today. Have you booked your tickets yet? #BajiraoMastaniInTheatres #BajiraoMastani A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 18, 2015 at 4:42am PST

@deepikapadukone shines in today’s look for #BajiraoMastaniPromotions in Mumbai. Watch #Mastani weave her magic as the warrior princess in #BajiraoMastaniTomorrow. A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 17, 2015 at 3:21am PST

Here’s @deepikapadukone’s look from #BajiraoMastaniPromotions today. Just 3 days to go for #BajiraoMastani! Excited? #BajiraoMastaniOn18Dec A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 15, 2015 at 5:28am PST

From classy to cool, @deepikapadukone pulls off every look with grace and style. #Delhi #BajiraoMastaniPromotions #BajiraoMastani #BajiraoMastaniOn18Dec A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 12, 2015 at 3:28am PST

@deepikapadukone looks absolutely splendid in a saree! Don’t you agree? #BajiraoMastaniOn18thDec #BajiraoMastaniPromotions A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 9, 2015 at 7:09am PST

Here’s a look at the gorgeous Mastani snapped before leaving for #BajiraoMastani promotions. #BajiraoMastaniOn18Dec A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 7, 2015 at 10:45pm PST

@deepikapadukone poses for us before heading for #BajiraoMastani promotions today! #BajiraoMastaniOn18Dec A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 8, 2015 at 2:10am PST

Here’s a glimpse of the gorgeous @deepikapadukone from the Tamasha success bash. A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 1, 2015 at 4:49am PST

@deepikapadukone at #TamashaPromotions today! Have you booked your tickets for @tamashaofficial yet? Go witness Tara’s magic on the big screen! #TamashaBeginsToday A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 27, 2015 at 7:19am PST

Deepika is certainly most talented girl in the Bollywood, but it was not all easy for her, in the beginning of her career she had to Ads, then a music album and eventually went on to debut in ‘Om Shanti Om’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. ‘Om Shanti Om’ was a blockbuster at the box office. Post her debut Deepika also managed to win a millions of hearts of fans all over the world.

Deepika with her hard working ethics and dedication to her work has always given her best and now her Hollywood movie ‘xXx: Return of the Xander’ will be released on January 19th, 2017 and also her Bollywood movie ‘Padmavati’, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial movie will hit screen on 17th November, 2017.

Deepika, who stole hearts with many super hits roles in films like ‘Cocktail’, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Piku’ and many others, has rose to become one of India’s No 1 actresses in today’s time. She has successfully hit the bull’s eye with ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

She is one actress who came from outside the entertainment industry and has made her career in entertainment industry. How can we forget the number of ads that, we have seen her in, like Close-up toothpaste ad, Limca ad, Liril orange soap ad, Levis Strauss signature jeans ads.

She also featured in music video with Himesh Reshammiya in ‘Naam Hai Tera’ music video.