Birthday Special: 70s sensation Zeenat Aman turns 66; her iconic looks revisited

Bollywood’s sex symbol of 70s, the beautiful Zeenat Aman, turns a year older today. Zeenat was born in 1951 in Mumbai. She is one of actresses of Bollywood who ruled as a sexy siren for almost two decades. She began her career with a small role in Hulchul in 1971. After that, she acted with Kishore Kumar in Hungama. But, both films did not make much profit at the box office.

In the same year, she was offered the sister’s role of Dev Anand in Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), and won over the heart of audiences as Janice. She grabbed the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award and BFJA Award for Best Actress. The Dum Maro Dum song in which she was seen taking a hookah is unforgettable.

After the success of Hare Rama Hare Krishna, she never look behind. She rocked the film world with her bohemian chic style statement and timeless sassiness. With bold bikinis, halter necks and knotty blouse and thigh high dresses, she was representative of all things western and sexy.

In 70s, she was among the first to kiss and wear a bikini on screen. In Satyam Shivam Sundaram, she was seen in an extremely bold avatar. She was seen wearing a white saree without a blouse in the film opposite Shashi Kapoor.

Not only in bold avatar, but she was good in simple looks as well. She was beautiful in teashades, hoop earrings, big bindis and floral as well. But she remains most famous for her bold and sultry looks.

Zeenat was perfect for a bikini model in 70s. In Pukar, she wore a peach floral frilled top that proved to be quite a rage. In this picture, she carried a free spirit attitude with her simple appearances.

Zeenat donned the Arabian look in The Great Gambler. Even in Ali Baba Chalis Chor, she carried off the simple look gracefully.