Birthday girl Soha Ali Khan’s pictures with daughter Inaaya will melt your heart

Saif Ali Khan’s sister and actress Soha Ali Khan has been one of the popular actresses in Bollywood for her de-glamourous roles in films like Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Rang De Basanti and others. Today, the actress turns 40 and on this special day, she will probably be celebrating her birthday with husband Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya and other family members. However, Kareena might be absent from the celebration due to her grandmother Krishna Kapoor’s demise.

Soha Ali Khan has always been praised for her unconventional performances in the film. Even though she has worked in lesser films but some of her appearances have created magic on a celluloid. Apart from being a good actress, Soha is a lovely mother of her 1 and half year old daughter Inaaya.

The mother-daughter duo spotted several times at many places in the city. Soha never misses any chance to make Inaaya happy and always bring a smile on her face. The actress and her hubby Kunal Kemmu usually go for vacations, baby outings and other extra activities to spend some family time away from the paps.

So on the occasion of the Soha Ali Khan’s birthday, let’s take a look at some adorable pictures of the birthday girl with Inaaya:

Soha is also an author, and recently announced her book, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, which features a collection of humorous anecdotes about her life as a royal princess. Her debut book was published by Penguin Randomhouse India and was released in Mumbai on 12 December 2017.

Happy Birthday, Soha Ali Khan!